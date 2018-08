Texan Firefighters Arrive In Northern California To Help Fight WildfiresTexas crews said they’ll be on the fire lines for at least 14 days and will stay longer if needed.

Police: Mom Set Herself On Fire, Killed Herself And TwinsNorthern California police say a woman set herself on fire inside her home last weekend, killing herself and her twin 14-year-old daughters.

Parents Of Fallen Airman Donate Funds For New K-9 OfficerOn Thursday, the Modesto Police Canine Association announced their newest K-9 team: Officer Ryan Vander Tuig and K-9 Joker.

Neighbors Reacts To Arrest In Attack Of Manteca SeniorParents are weighing in on disturbing news that a teen who allegedly attacked a Manteca senior is the son of a police chief in the Bay Area.

South Lake Tahoe Man Killed In Crash On Highway 4 West Of StocktonA deadly crash blocked traffic on Highway 4 west of Stockton Thursday morning.