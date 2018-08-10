HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Following the destruction of President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, a street artist this week placed dozens of fake vinyl stars for the president along the stretch of sidewalk.

The anonymous artist, who goes by the Twitter handle “The Faction,” posted a video Thursday of his crew installing the stars on blank squares up and down the sidewalk.

“Take down his star, and we will descend upon you with 30 fresh new stars,” The Faction wrote on Twitter. “We are MAGA Legion.”

In one case, about 10 stars were placed around the real star for renowned director Rob Reiner, a vocal critic of Mr. Trump.

“Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars,” The Faction wrote.

The Faction told The Hollywood Reporter that his group spent about $1,000 on the stars, printing them on sheets of floor vinyl with an adhesive backing.

About 50 stars were removed early Thursday morning by a Walk of Fame cleaning crew, according to THR.

This comes after the West Hollywood City Council passed a resolution Mondayasking the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump’s star “due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

Mr. Trump’s Hollywood star has been a lightning rod of controversy since he began his presidential run.

On July 25, a man was caught on video destroying the star with a pickax. The suspect, 24-year-old Austin Clay, later turned himself in to police and was charged with felony vandalism.

On July 11, comedian George Lopez pretended to urinate on Trump’s star using a small water bottle.

Mr. Trump’s star had to be replaced after being vandalized in October 2016 by a man dressed as a construction worker.

The president received the star in 2007 while a producer and host of “The Apprentice.”