Black Lives Matter Protesters Crash Wedding Of Cop Linked To Stephon Clark ShootingProtesters with Black Lives Matter say they've planned the protest since finding out about the wedding of one of the officers who shot Stephon Clark to death in March.

DMV Redirecting Employees To Help Reduce Long Lines At Field OfficesHours before a hearing is set to begin at the State Capitol about the long wait times at the DMV, the department announced a number of new measures to help reduce those wait times.

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday's Show Info. (8/8/18)

TV Maker Element Closing American Plant Over Trump Tariff FightElement TV Company will let 126 workers go, leaving behind a skeleton crew of eight employees to watch the plant in hopes it can reopen in three to six months

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Men Beat, Spit on Elderly Sikh Man At Manteca ParkMany community members in Manteca are in fear after an elderly Sikh man with disabilities is brutally attacked in a neighborhood park just blocks away from his home.

DUI Suspected In Wrong-Way Crash That Injured Children On Interstate 80A child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near the Madison Avenue offramp on Tuesday.

Woman Arrested On Arson Charge In Connection With Fire Along Vacaville FreewayPolice have arrested a suspect in connection with a fire along a Vacaville freeway that police are calling suspicious.

DUI Suspect Claims She Shouldn't Be Arrested Due To Being 'Clean, Thoroughbred, White Girl'Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."

Thursday's Show Info. (8/9/18)