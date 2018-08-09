Dear Evan Hansen Sing-Along
August 27th at 6:30pm at Federalist
For more info: http://www.empireartscollective.com

Cycle Gear Championship of Sonoma
Friday-Sunday
Sonoma Raceway
Tickets Available Online: https://www.sonomaraceway.com/events/motoamerica-series-presents-the-championship-at-sonoma-raceway/

TaskRabbit Now Delivers
https://www.taskrabbit.com

Sacramento Zoo Snow Leopard Debuts
https://www.saczoo.org/

Moms Rock Dessert Mixer
City of Refuge Sacramento
3216 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sacramento
SUNDAY
6PM-8PM
$20

Facebook @MomZRck
Instagram @_momsrock
Website: http://momsrock00.wixsite.com/rock
To donate using PayPal: http://PayPal.me/MomsRock

Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed.- Sun.: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

Aerialists & Body Painters
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1744/2018-08-09

Black Women’s Health & Wellness Conference
UC Davis Education Center
4610 X Street
Sacramento

Saturday, 9am-3pm
$35 includes Breakfast, Lunch, and Swag Bag
http://www.BWHWC.org
https://www.facebook.com/bwhwc/

Hundreds Unit
https://www.facebook.com/hundredsunit/

Manly Minute: Your Girlfriend Meeting Your Guy Friends
https://www.gq.com/story/how-to-introduce-your-girlfriend-to-your-friends

