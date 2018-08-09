VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California police say a woman set herself on fire inside her home last weekend, killing herself and her twin 14-year-old daughters.

Vallejo Police Captain Lee Horton said Thursday 47-year-old Mau Dao’s suicide also injured her 11-year-old daughter.

He says detectives are investigating the case in the San Francisco Bay Area as a suicide that resulted in two homicides.

Horton says in a statement the 11-year-old girl is with her father and expected to recover.

Authorities say the girl was outside the house engulfed in flames Sunday and flagged a Vallejo police officer who was patrolling the area.

They say firefighters brought out the woman and her two daughters but one of the twins died at the scene. The other teenager died at a hospital along with her mother.