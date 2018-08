Woman Arrested On Arson Charge In Connection With Fire Along Vacaville FreewayPolice have arrested a suspect in connection with a fire along a Vacaville freeway that police are calling suspicious.

Police: Boy's Lemonade Stand Robbed At Gunpoint For $17Luckily the boy was not hurt and now a local hardware store has stepped up to help the young man's landscaping business.

DMV Redirecting Employees To Help Reduce Long Lines At Field OfficesHours before a hearing is set to begin at the State Capitol about the long wait times at the DMV, the department announced a number of new measures to help reduce those wait times.

Recent Test Found Asbestos In Some Crayons Sold At Dollar TreeParents buying school supplies for grammar schoolers would be wise to avoid Playskool crayons.

Person Dies In House Fire In Gated Placer County CommunityAuthorities say a person has died after a fire at a home in a gated Roseville community Tuesday morning.