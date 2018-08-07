ELK GROVE (CBS13) — This coming football season isn’t about the past, it’s not about the future, it’s about the right now.

The Elk Grove High Thundering Herd are trying to shake off their first losing season since 2010.

Coach John Heffernan has been encouraged by the team’s senior leadership and feels that the Herd’s comeback will be from the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, Elk Grove’s defense gave up 30 or more points in seven games, making it a point of focus for the 2018 season.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and energy and effort and focused on the defensive side of the ball to lower those numbers,” he said.

His team is hearing that message and ready to respond on the field.

“We just want to take it back, go back to the olden days and just win, win, win for the community and everyone around,” said senior defensive back Matthew Horne. “It’s hard to explain. We’ve got a big crowd, and we’ve got a loving crowd. Our community is great.”