SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The wrong-way driver, a 22-year-old Sacramento man, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He entered eastbound Interstate 80 through the Madison Avenue offramp in a pickup truck. The California Highway Patrol says the pickup driver crossed to the far side of the freeway, which is the fast lane for oncoming traffic. He attempted to make a U-turn and collided with an SUV.

“The fact that it happened on this particular offramp is surprising,” said Officer Mike Zerfas, CHP Valley Division. “There are five lanes on this offramp. Three for making a left turn and two for making a right turn. It’s a very busy off-ramp with traffic moving at all times day or night.”

A 6-year-old girl in the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries, while an 8-year-old girl suffered major injuries. The driver of the SUV, the father of the two girls, was treated and released.

The crash had lanes closed on Interstate 80 through 8 p.m.

The 22-year-old is now in police custody and also being treated for his injuries.