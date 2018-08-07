VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fire along a Vacaville freeway that police are calling suspicious.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on he shoulder of Interstate 80 at the Interstate 505 interchange. Firefighters from the Vacaville Fire Department and Vacaville police were on the scene, according to a statement from the CHP who were also on-scene.
Police arrested 46-year-old Jessica Ann Warne of Sacramento on a felony arson charge. She was booked into the Solano County Jail without further incident.
Woman detained WB 80 where grassfire burned, Monte Vista Ave in Vacaville. Fire is suspicious and out! @GoodDaySac… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) August 07, 2018