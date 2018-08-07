VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fire along a Vacaville freeway that police are calling suspicious.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on he shoulder of Interstate 80 at the Interstate 505 interchange. Firefighters from the Vacaville Fire Department and Vacaville police were on the scene, according to a statement from the CHP who were also on-scene.

Police arrested 46-year-old Jessica Ann Warne of Sacramento on a felony arson charge. She was booked into the Solano County Jail without further incident.