Sutter Lakeside Hospital Remains Closed Due To Mendocino Complex FiresThe hospital and clinics have been closed for over a week due to the Mendocino Complex fires.

Free Samples At Costco Leads To Fight Between Senior CitizensIt began when a 72-year-old man cut ahead of a 70-year-old man who was waiting for a complimentary piece of cheese.

'Holy Grail' Blood Test May Detect Cancer Before Tumors FormA new type of blood screening is being called the "holy grail of cancer research" by scientists who say the test can detect the disease before tumors even form in the body.

Better Economy Leaves Working Parents Scrambling For Child CareThe booming economy is creating unintended consequences across the state, and working parents are having a hard time finding childcare.

3 Men Arrested For Refusing To Evacuate Ranch Fire, Water Marijuana Plants InsteadFirefighters said three men in Nice refused to evacuate for the Ranch Fire because they were tending to their marijuana plants.

Caught On Camera: Suspect Steals Wallet From Purse In Vacaville RestaurantA man eating at a Vacaville restaurant is caught on camera stealing the wallet of another diner and now police officers are trying to catch him.

Man Snaps Photo Of Mother Duck Leading 76 DucklingsA mama duck in Minnesota has captured hearts across the nation after a Bemidji photographer snapped an image of her leading an astonishing 76 ducklings across a lake.

Firefighters From Australia And New Zealand To Help Battle California WildfiresFire crews from Australia and New Zealand are heading to California to aid in the massive battle against wildfires, according to Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott.