MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are looking for the driver who hit a Modesto police patrol car then took off running.

The incident happened early Monday morning near Standiford Avenue and Carver Road.

Modesto police say an officer was driving through the intersection when a man in a Hyundai Accent ran a red light – broadsiding the officer.

The officer escaped with just minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai took off running, leaving his car behind.

Few distinguishing details about the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information on who the suspect driver might be is asked to contact Modesto police at (209) 521-4636.