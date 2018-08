Donnell Fire Grows 5,000 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations In OrderWith the strong winds blowing Saturday, the fire grew about 5,000 acres and is now 5,800 acres.

Caught On Camera: Suspect Steals Wallet From Purse In Vacaville RestaurantA man eating at a Vacaville restaurant is caught on camera stealing the wallet of another diner and now police officers are trying to catch him.

Monday's Show Info. (8/6/18)

Free Samples At Costco Leads To Fight Between Senior CitizensIt began when a 72-year-old man cut ahead of a 70-year-old man who was waiting for a complimentary piece of cheese.

Sutter Lakeside Hospital Remains Closed Due To Mendocino Complex FiresThe hospital and clinics have been closed for over a week due to the Mendocino Complex fires.

3 Men Arrested For Refusing To Evacuate Ranch Fire, Water Marijuana Plants InsteadFirefighters said three men in Nice refused to evacuate for the Ranch Fire because they were tending to their marijuana plants.

Violent Protest Erupts In Berkeley, At Least 20 ArrestedAt least 20 people were arrested, many armed with a variety of weapons, after a rally turned into a violent clash between anti-fascist and anti-Marxist protesters near a Berkeley park Sunday afternoon.

5 Killed In Plane Crash In California Parking LotAuthorities say five people on board a small plane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the Cessna crashed in a Southern California parking lot.

Better Economy Leaves Working Parents Scrambling For Child CareThe booming economy is creating unintended consequences across the state, and working parents are having a hard time finding childcare.

PG&E Worker Killed In Carr Fire Has Been IdentifiedThe Pacific Gas and Electric employee sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle-related accident Saturday on the western edge of the Carr Fire in Shasta County.