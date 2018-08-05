Dead trees line a clearing as a helicopter battling the Ferguson fire passes behind in the Stanislaus National Forest, California, on July 22, 2018. - An abundance of trees killed by drought and bark beetles has allowed forest fires to spread rapidly. A fire that claimed the life of one firefighter and injured two others near California\'s Yosemite national park has almost doubled in size in three days, authorities said Friday. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the so-called Ferguson fire had spread to an area of 22,892 acres (92.6 square kilometers), and is so far only 7 percent contained. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)

YOSEMITE (CBS13) — Park officials at Yosemite National Park announced Sunday that current portions of the park will remain closed indefinitely due to the increased fire activity from the Ferguson Fire.

In a press release, officials said the park administrators and fire managers made the decision together as fire managers continue to assess the conditions of the area and determine when it is safe to reopen.

According to park officials, the fire has impacted all of the roads used to access Yosemite Valley, burning dead and downed trees that can become very explosive and fall without warning. There are also significant terrain hazards for firefighters. These hazards, along with extreme fire behavior and frequent weather changes, have made this an extremely difficult firefight over the past 48 hours.

Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawona Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Wawona Campground, Crane Flat Campground, Tamarack Campground, and several other sections of the Park will remain closed until further notice. And, up to date information on closures can be found here.

Despite the closures, a large portion of the national park is still open. Tioga Road from Tioga Pass to White Wolf is open to all visitors and vehicles. Most of the trails and campgrounds along this route, including the Tuolumne Meadows Campground are open. Visitor services along Tioga Road, including the High Sierra Camps and the Tuolumne Meadows Store are open.

The Ferguson Fire started on Friday, July 13 and has affected many community members and visitors in Yosemite. The fire is currently 89,633 acres and 37% contained.