Yosemite Valley Under Mandatory Evacuation Due To Multiple Hazards From Ferguson FireThe Ferguson Fire is forcing part of the Yosemite Valley to evacuate again.

Goats Gone Wild In Boise NeighborhoodDozens of apparently hungry goats mysteriously showed up in a west Boise neighborhood Friday morning, and promptly began devouring residents’ lawns and shrubs.

Caught On Camera: Suspect Steals Wallet From Purse In Vacaville RestaurantA man eating at a Vacaville restaurant is caught on camera stealing the wallet of another diner and now police officers are trying to catch him.

Better Economy Leaves Working Parents Scrambling For Child CareThe booming economy is creating unintended consequences across the state, and working parents are having a hard time finding childcare.

Roseville Police Looking For Man Who Stole Wallet, Charged Over $2900 On Credit CardAccording to police, the suspect appears to be 35-45-years-old, 6’0”- 6’3” tall, and about 200-230 lbs.