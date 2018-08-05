Dishin’ With Tina
Binchoyaki
2226 10th Street
Sacramento
916.469.9448

Rogers Family Co. Cold Brew

Rogers Family Co

1731 Aviation Blvd.

Lincoln CA 95648

National Oyster Day 

Station 16
1118 16th ST.
Sacramento, CA 95814
916-228-4042

Sweet Dreams Foundation
916-220-3203
http://www.sweet-dreams.org
https://www.gofundme.com/4q9y6zc

Just Between Friends Sale

Folsom Sports Complex
66 Clarksville Road, Folsom

Back-To-School Drive

Roseville Moose Lodge
916-741-8785

Petco Kitty Blow Out
1878 Arden Way
11-7

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Make Your Own Pizza
Federalist Public House
2009 Matsui Alley
Saturday, August 11th from 10am-12pm

Back To School Essentials
Bed Bath & Beyond
Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville Locations
http://bedbathandbeyond.com

Bat Talk and Walks
Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area Headquarters
Tickets: YoloBasin.org
Adults are $14 each. Children 15 and under are free.
http://yolobasin.org/battalkandwalks/

Exotic Car Experience

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

https://www.calispeedcars.com/

Friendship Day at Pixie Woods Park

Pixie Woods Children’s Park
3121 Monte Diablo Avenue Stockton

11-4

http://www.pixiewoods.org/

Japanese Food Festival

Stockton Buddhist Temple
Today: 11am – 6pm
2820 Shimizu Dr. Stockton, California

http://stocktonbuddhisttemple.org/1/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.