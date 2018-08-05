6 p.m. UPDATE: More mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the Donnell Fire. The new evacuations are for USFS Road 5N01 to Haypress Meadow including Eagle Meadow Road, Niagara Creek and Niagara OHV Park.

**Mandatory Evacuation**

Further Mandatory Evacuation orders for #DonnellFire have been issued for USFS Road 5N01 to Haypress Meadow including Eagle Meadow Road, Niagara Creek and Niagara OHV Park. pic.twitter.com/UuvQqB8SKJ — Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) August 5, 2018

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Donnell Fire, which is burning on the east side of Donnell Lake in Tuolumne County, grew significantly this weekend due to Red Flag Warning conditions.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has been managed as a full suppression incident since its start on August 1. With the strong winds blowing Saturday, the fire grew about 5,000 acres and is now 5,800 acres. Officials said the winds pushed the fire northeast into the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness and across the Clark Fork Road toward Bald Peak.

Also, here are the latest heat signatures from MODIS satellite for the #DonnellFire showing progression over the last 2 days. Highway 108 remains closed from Eagle Meadows Rd to Kennedy Meadows. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/X7Y3UrdgZp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 5, 2018

Mandatory evacuations are in place from Highway 108 at Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows.

The fire is still 0 percent contained and is under the management of the Central Coast Interagency Incident Management Team.

A Red Cross Shelter is open at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sonora, 40 N Forest Rd, Sonora, CA 95370.