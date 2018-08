Caught On Camera: Suspect Steals Wallet From Purse In Vacaville RestaurantA man eating at a Vacaville restaurant is caught on camera stealing the wallet of another diner and now police officers are trying to catch him.

Jury Acquits Teacher Of Rape, Says Underage Teen ConsentedThe 12-member panel unanimously concluded the sex was consensual and did not meet their definition of rape because Benjamin did not physically force himself on the girl.

Free Samples At Costco Leads To Fight Between Senior CitizensIt began when a 72-year-old man cut ahead of a 70-year-old man who was waiting for a complimentary piece of cheese.

Roseville Police Looking For Man Who Stole Wallet, Charged Over $2900 On Credit CardAccording to police, the suspect appears to be 35-45-years-old, 6’0”- 6’3” tall, and about 200-230 lbs.

395 People Sickened In McDonald's Salad OutbreakFederal health officials reported Thursday an additional 109 cases of cyclospora infection in an ongoing outbreak linked to McDonald's salads that began in May.

Watersports Farm

Better Economy Leaves Working Parents Scrambling For Child CareThe booming economy is creating unintended consequences across the state, and working parents are having a hard time finding childcare.

Suspects Pry Open Front Door, Burglarize Vacaville Nike Outlet StoreAuthorities are looking for the suspects who broke into and burglarized the Nike Factory Store last week.

Why Is A Government Drone Flying Over A Sacramento Neighborhood?A local housing authority says it's spotted illegal dumping and trespassing with the device, but neighbors are concerned about their privacy.

Friday's Show Info. (8/3/18)