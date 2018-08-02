SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento lost out to Eugene, Oregon to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field.

The trials were originally awarded to the Los Angeles-area, but questions arose about whether the stadium at Mt. San Antonio College would be ready. Legal challenges about the funding held up construction.

USA Track and Field put the 2020 trials up for bid again in May and Sacramento, Eugene, and Austin all submitted.

Eugene has hosted the last three U.S. Olympic Team Trials and 2020 will mark the seventh time overall.

The 2020 trials will be held June 19-28 at the new, state-of-the-art Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. More than 1,000 athletes will compete for spots on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Sacramento lasted hosted the trials in 2004.