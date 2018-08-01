Show Us Your 8th Grade Pics!
Email photos to GoodDay@kmaxtv.com.
http://eighthgrade.movie

Daily List: 3 Unusual Pets Owned by U.S. Presidents
https://www.rd.com/advice/pets/wonderful-and-wacky-first-pets/

Tearing Walls Apart
http://www.tearingwallsapart.org

ZOE Coffee and Tacos
Instagram @zoecoffeeandtacos
http://zoecoffeeandtacos.com

High-End Home
http://www.creativestagingca.com/

West Elm Sacramento at Ice Blocks
1610 R Street
Opens to the public Thursday, August 2 at 10:00 AM
First 300 shoppers to spend $50 get a custom West Elm Sacramento tote bag
https://www.westelm.com/

The Duck Dash
Saturday 5pm
Raging Waters
http://www.theduckdash.com

Back to School on a Budget
6328 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608
Corner of Marconi & Fair Oaks
5005 Stockton Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95820
Just North of Fruitridge
410 El Camino
Sacramento, CA 95815
Just West of Del Paso
Thrift Town’s Back to School Blog: https://thrifttown.com/20-30-kids-clothing-items-for-under-30-best-back-2-school-shopping-ever/

Manly Minute: 5 Waxing Tips for Men
https://www.menshealth.com/grooming/a22118343/waxing-for-men/

