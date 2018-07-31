Transmitted in foods tainted by fecal matter, cyclospora can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, body aches and fever a week or more after someone consumes food or liquid contaminated with the parasite.
Separately, officials are still working to determine a single source as causing a 15-state outbreak of cyclospora parasite infections tied to salads from McDonald’s. As of Thursday, 286 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclospora infection were reported in people who consumed salads from the fast-food chain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Caito Foods recently drew unwanted attention in a multi-state salmonella outbreak tied to recalled pre-cut melon that sickened 77 people in nine states.