STOCKTON (CBS13) – Peppa Pig Live will perform in Stockton just before Christmas.

The family show has been on tour for months and sold more than a half million tickets.

Peppa Pig’s Surprise is based on the popular Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. series. This version of the live show is described as “it’s a lovely day and Peppa is playing outside with her friends. Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have a surprise for her and her younger brother George, but no matter how hard they try, Peppa and George cannot guess what it is.”

The show features interactive games, brand-new songs, and life-sized puppets.

It will play the Bob Hope Theatre on December 16, 2018 at 4 pm.

The presale starts at 9 am on Tuesday on Facebook. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 3 at the Stockton Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.