FOLSOM (CBS13) – One of the people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Folsom this weekend has been identified.

David McGhee died Sunday afternoon in the shooting on King Way.

The 443-year-old was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner on Monday morning.

Police didn’t indicate if he was the shooter or the victim.

“Initial reports…it appears to be some type of domestic disturbance,” Detective Donald Rowberry with Folsom Police told CBS13 on Sunday.

Detectives say both men involved were armed with guns, but officers don’t yet know their relationship to one another.

It’s the first shooting this year in Folsom.