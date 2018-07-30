Woman Describes Victim's Kidnapping Prior To Fatal I-80 CrashA deadly crash claimed the lives of a young Placer County woman and her boyfriend Thursday.

Shredded Rubber Playground Mulch Worries Some ParentsParents in West Sacramento worried about tire mulch at Delta Gardens Park. And in the summer heat, they’re concerned that mulch made of recycled tires could be putting their children at risk.

Monday's Show Info. (7/30/18)

Destructive Power Of Fast-Moving Wildfires On Display Across StateFlames consuming neighborhoods were splashed across the screens today. The fires are moving so fast in some cases that firefighters have been forced to let homes burn.

Firefighters Working Non-Stop To Save Lives And Property From Carr FireThe firefight has been nonstop as crews work to battle the blaze that killed 2 people, destroyed 500 buildings, and scorched more than 48,000 acres.

Natomas Home Being Used For Illegal Marijuana Grow Targeted By ThievesIt’s not your usual home burglary in Natomas. Sacramento Police arrested four men Thursday morning after they allegedly broke into a home to steal marijuana plants.

'Wonder Woman,' 'Aquaman' And 'Shazam!" Thrill Comic-ConWarner Bros. brought out all the stops Saturday at Comic-Con with an army of stars, surprises and new footage from films like "Aquaman," ''Shazam!" and even "Wonder Woman 1984."

Redding Man Searching For Wife, Great-Great-Grandchildren After They Fled From Carr FireConcerned family members and friends are searching for a Redding woman and her two great-grandchildren who haven't been seen since they evacuated from their home because of the Carr Fire.