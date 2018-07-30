DURHAM, N.C. (CBS Local) – Using a rare state law, a North Carolina husband has been awarded nearly $9 million after suing the man who allegedly had an affair with his wife.

A Durham County judge sided with Keith King after the local businessman claimed Francisco Huizar seduced his wife and ruined his marriage. North Carolina is one of the only states in the U.S. where a spouse can sue someone who has sex with their partner before the end of the marriage.

The lawsuit accused Huizar of criminal conversation, alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and assault and battery. King married his wife Danielle in 2010 and claims the affair not only ruined the couple’s marriage, but also damaged King’s BMX bike stunt show company, where Danielle was an employee.

Judge Orlando Hudson awarded the husband $2.2 million in compensatory damages and $6.6 million in punitive damages from Francisco Huizar. Danielle King’s lover is reportedly appealing the decision.

Judge Hudson called the King’s lawsuit “a textbook case” of how not to end a marriage in North Carolina, according to The Herald-Sun.