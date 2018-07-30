Filed Under:Carr Fire
The sky turns a deep orange as smoke fills the area during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – Evacuation orders have been lifted in a number of areas near the Carr Fire in Shasta County.

CAL Fire lifted the order Monday at 9 am for the following areas:

  • Eureka Way to Buenaventura Boulevard
  • Buenaventura Boulevard from Highway 299 (Eureka Way) to Highway 273
  • Teton Road, including the White Hawk subdivision
  • Canyon Creek Drive, including the Country Heights subdivision
  • All surface streets off Westside Road, including: El Reno Lane, Kenyon Drive, Branstetter Lane, Cedars Road
  • Branstetter Lane to Texas Spring Road
  • Highway 273 at Westwood Drive, including the Westwood subdivision
  • Clear Creek Road from Highway 273 to Honey Bee Road

As of Monday morning the Carr Fire has burned 98,724 acres and is 20% contained.

723 residential structures have been destroyed and 159 have been damaged. 5,012 structures are threatened.