The sky turns a deep orange as smoke fills the area during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – Evacuation orders have been lifted in a number of areas near the Carr Fire in Shasta County.

CAL Fire lifted the order Monday at 9 am for the following areas:

Eureka Way to Buenaventura Boulevard

Buenaventura Boulevard from Highway 299 (Eureka Way) to Highway 273

Teton Road, including the White Hawk subdivision

Canyon Creek Drive, including the Country Heights subdivision

All surface streets off Westside Road, including: El Reno Lane, Kenyon Drive, Branstetter Lane, Cedars Road

Branstetter Lane to Texas Spring Road

Highway 273 at Westwood Drive, including the Westwood subdivision

Clear Creek Road from Highway 273 to Honey Bee Road

As of Monday morning the Carr Fire has burned 98,724 acres and is 20% contained.

723 residential structures have been destroyed and 159 have been damaged. 5,012 structures are threatened.