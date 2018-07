SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – A 2-year-old girl in Shasta County made sure firefighters battling the Carr Fire got a warm breakfast this morning.

Little Gracie’s mom posted the video on Facebook and it’s been viewed more than 7,000 times by Monday afternoon.

Chelsey Lutz wrote that her mom made the warm breakfasts and then she and her daughter handed them out to fire crews at the Shasta District Fair & Event Center.