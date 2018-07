Man Dies After Being Shot In SacramentoA man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Sacramento.

Photojournalist Saved Flag From Home Destroyed By Carr FireThe Carr Fire is now 44,450 acres and only 3 percent contained as of 9:17 a.m. Friday.

Customer Raises Funds To Keep Longtime Orangevale Business AfloatA long-time Orangevale business has fallen on some hard times. Now, the community is rallying to keep the doors open and to help a family in need.

Zoo Accused Trying To Pass Off Painted Donkey As ZebraIt gives new meaning to the phrase “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Or in this case, a donkey in zebra stripes.

Woman Describes Victim's Kidnapping Prior To Fatal I-80 CrashA deadly crash claimed the lives of a young Placer County woman and her boyfriend Thursday.

High School Choir In Stockton To Perform With ForeignerImagine getting the chance to sing with one of the world’s best-selling rock bands of all time and then performing their iconic song in front of hundreds of fans. Well, that’s exactly what some lucky high school students from Stockton are getting ready to do.

Del Paso Heights Residents Protest Being Turned Away From Community MeetingSome Sacramento community members are protesting a new police policy of banning members of the public from a monthly neighborhood meeting.

Firefighters Working Non-Stop To Save Lives And Property From Carr FireThe firefight has been nonstop as crews work to battle the blaze that killed 2 people, destroyed 500 buildings, and scorched more than 48,000 acres.

Redding Man Searching For Wife, Great-Great-Grandchildren After They Fled From Carr FireConcerned family members and friends are searching for a Redding woman and her two great-grandchildren who haven't been seen since they evacuated from their home because of the Carr Fire.

Authorities: Carr Fire Will Push Deeper Into Neighborhoods Before Being StoppedMore than 37,000 people have been evacuated and on Friday night, authorities warned the fire will likely burn deeper into urban areas -- before there's any hope of containing it.