Woman Describes Victim's Kidnapping Prior To Fatal I-80 CrashA deadly crash claimed the lives of a young Placer County woman and her boyfriend Thursday.

Redding Police Chief Loses Home During FireA wildfire that roared with little warning into a Northern California city claimed two lives as thousands of people scrambled to escape before the walls of flames descended from forested hills onto their neighborhoods, leaving at least 500 structures destroyed in its wake, officials said Friday.

Redding Man Searching For Wife, Great-Great-Grandchildren After They Fled From Carr FireConcerned family members and friends are searching for a Redding woman and her two great-grandchildren who haven't been seen since they evacuated from their home because of the Carr Fire.

Dozens Of Homes Burned By Carr Fire As It Reaches Redding; Dozer Operator KilledAn explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching the city of Redding, killing a bulldozer operator on the fire lines, burning three firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of terrified residents to flee.

Firefighters Working Non-Stop To Save Lives And Property From Carr FireThe firefight has been nonstop as crews work to battle the blaze that killed 2 people, destroyed 500 buildings, and scorched more than 48,000 acres.

Authorities: Carr Fire Will Push Deeper Into Neighborhoods Before Being StoppedMore than 37,000 people have been evacuated and on Friday night, authorities warned the fire will likely burn deeper into urban areas -- before there's any hope of containing it.

Horse Thieves Suspected Of Making Off With 3 Dixon Quarter Horses Valued At $120,000A rancher is searching for his highly skilled and valuable quarter horses he believes were stolen from a remote Dixon ranch over the weekend.

Police: Fatal Party Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured In DixonPolice said they discovered the two victims lying in the street with the large crowd on and around the street.

Man Arrested In Connection With Woman's Death In OakdaleDeputies have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in rural Oakdale.

