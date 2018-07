Dozens Of Homes Burned By Carr Fire As It Reaches Redding; Dozer Operator KilledAn explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching the city of Redding, killing a bulldozer operator on the fire lines, burning three firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of terrified residents to flee.

Investigation Finds US 'Most Dangerous' Place To Give Birth In Developed WorldA USA Today investigation finds the United States is the “most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world.” Every year in the U.S., more than 50,000 mothers are severely injured during or after childbirth and 700 die. USA Today’s investigation, “Deadly Deliveries,” claims women are dying and suffering life-altering injuries during childbirth because hospitals are not following long-known safety measures.

Double-Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Gold Run Investigated As Possible Kidnapping, HomicideAuthorities are investigating a fatal crash in Placer County along Interstate 80 late Thursday morning.

Horse Thieves Suspected Of Making Off With 3 Dixon Quarter Horses Valued At $120,000A rancher is searching for his highly skilled and valuable quarter horses he believes were stolen from a remote Dixon ranch over the weekend.

Eating Hot Cheetos, Other Spicy Snacks May Have Led To Teen's Gallbladder Removal SurgeryIf you're a fan of Hot Cheetos, Takis or other spicy chips, there may be more to worry about when snacking than burning your tongue. Your gallbladder may be at stake.

23andme DNA Results To Be Used By Glaxo For New Drug ResearchIf you gave up a saliva swab to find out your ancestry, your genes might now be used in pharmaceutical research.

Natomas Home Being Used For Illegal Marijuana Grow Targeted By ThievesIt’s not your usual home burglary in Natomas. Sacramento Police arrested four men Thursday morning after they allegedly broke into a home to steal marijuana plants.

Stockton Businessman Helping Raise Money For Food Vendor Shot In AttackAfter a violent attack on another Stockton food vendor, a downtown business is stepping in to help. The latest victim is Bernardo Perez, 49, a father of four who was shot during an attempted robbery.

Deputies: Girl At Center Of Hayward Amber Alert Found Safe

Hungry Man Added To List Of Recalled Foods With Possible Salmonella ContaminationHungry Man joined the list of foods being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.