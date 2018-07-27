Woman Describes Victim's Kidnapping Prior To Fatal I-80 CrashA deadly crash claimed the lives of a young Placer County woman and her boyfriend Thursday.

Dozens Of Homes Burned By Carr Fire As It Reaches Redding; Dozer Operator KilledAn explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching the city of Redding, killing a bulldozer operator on the fire lines, burning three firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of terrified residents to flee.

Double-Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Gold Run Investigated As Possible Kidnapping, HomicideAuthorities are investigating a fatal crash in Placer County along Interstate 80 late Thursday morning.

Natomas Home Being Used For Illegal Marijuana Grow Targeted By ThievesIt’s not your usual home burglary in Natomas. Sacramento Police arrested four men Thursday morning after they allegedly broke into a home to steal marijuana plants.

Horse Thieves Suspected Of Making Off With 3 Dixon Quarter Horses Valued At $120,000A rancher is searching for his highly skilled and valuable quarter horses he believes were stolen from a remote Dixon ranch over the weekend.

Modesto Boys Take Lip Sync Challenge To Thank Law EnforcementLaw enforcement agencies nationwide are taking the "Lip Sync Challenge" and posting videos of officers singing and dancing along to popular songs.

Shredded Rubber Playground Mulch Worries Some ParentsParents in West Sacramento worried about tire mulch at Delta Gardens Park. And in the summer heat, they’re concerned that mulch made of recycled tires could be putting their children at risk.

Police: Teen Breaks Into Home, Asks Couple For WiFi PasswordA teenager in California is in serious trouble after going on a crime spree when his phone reportedly ran out of data.

Giving Out Plastic Straws In Santa Barbara May Land You In Jail For 6 MonthsViolating Santa Barbara's plastic straw ban could land you in jail for up to 6 months and a fine up to $1,000 per violation.

Stockton Businessman Helping Raise Money For Food Vendor Shot In AttackAfter a violent attack on another Stockton food vendor, a downtown business is stepping in to help. The latest victim is Bernardo Perez, 49, a father of four who was shot during an attempted robbery.