CBS Responds To Report Of Misconduct By CEO Les Moonves
The Independent Directors of CBS have responded to reports of an upcoming story expected to allege misconduct on the part of CEO Les Moonves.
Photojournalist Saved Flag From Home Destroyed By Carr Fire
The Carr Fire is now 44,450 acres and only 3 percent contained as of 9:17 a.m. Friday.
Del Paso Heights Residents Protest Being Turned Away From Community Meeting
Some Sacramento community members are protesting a new police policy of banning members of the public from a monthly neighborhood meeting.
Dozens Of Homes Burned By Carr Fire As It Reaches Redding; Dozer Operator Killed
An explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching the city of Redding, killing a bulldozer operator on the fire lines, burning three firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of terrified residents to flee.
Shredded Rubber Playground Mulch Worries Some Parents
Parents in West Sacramento worried about tire mulch at Delta Gardens Park. And in the summer heat, they’re concerned that mulch made of recycled tires could be putting their children at risk.
CBS Responds To Report Of Misconduct By CEO Les Moonves
Leslie \'Les\' Moonves (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)