REDDING (CBS13) – More than 37,000 people have been evacuated and on Friday night, authorities warned the fire will likely burn deeper into urban areas — before there’s any hope of containing it.

The Carr Fire continues to rain down ash and it’s an all-out fight to save homes and lives. For many who’ve evacuated, it’s another terrifying night.

All eyes are on the tree line and the skies as the battle to save more lives and property continue in Redding. Nervous neighbors wait to see which way the fire will shift next. For Lisa Creps and her husband who just moved to Redding, this is a nightmare.

“We moved from Southern California in January. We retired and this what we’re using to doing down there. Little did we expect to be fighting a fire up here,” Lisa said.

The creps hurried back from a camping trip to try and get as many of their belongings as they could, including an antique Jeep that’s been in their family for decades.

“My husband restored it about 10 years ago to its original condition,” she said. “When we left we took the two vehicles we could drive and left it in the garage.”

Now they wait, watch, and hope for the best.

“We know the risk of the area, but we just didn’t expect it,” she said.

The Creps have since driven off with their Jeep and other belongings and their dog Henry. They’re staying with friends hoping that when they return, their home will still be standing.