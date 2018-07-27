REDDING (CBS13) – The Carr Fire is now 44,450 acres and only 3% contained as of 9:17 am Friday.

The flames have destroyed at least 65 structures, including the home of one of Photojournalist Dave Grashoff’s childhood friend.

That friend texted Dave this morning during Dave’s live coverage on Good Day Sacramento and CBS13 and asked Dave to check on his home. Unfortunately, that home had burned to the ground.

Firefighters on scene flagged Dave down and asked him if he had a connection to the home. Dave told them his friend lived there.

Firefighters then handed Dave an American flag they found in the rubble. The flag is intact. They folded it and asked Dave to get it back to his friend who had proudly served in the Marines.