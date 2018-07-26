Daily List: 3 Summer Superfoods to Add to Your Diet

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4455/summer-superfoods-list/?slide=6

Professional Cornhole

http://www.calcornhole.com/

Cosumnes CSD Adult 7v7 Soccer

Coed (18+) and Men’s (25+)

Bartholomew Sports Park

Sunday evenings, August 12 – October 14

Register: http://Teamsideline.com/Cosumnes

916-405-5600

@CosumnesParkRec on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Dub Drums

http://www.dubdrums.com

Instagram @dub_drums

NEAT Method

http://www.neatmethod.com

First Responders Appreciation Day presented by BloodSource

Today (Thursday July 26)

All first responders receive FREE Admission to the CA State Fair

Active first responders must present ID at gates, showing first responder status

http://www.castatefair.org/

National Cheesecake Day

http://www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com

RECIPE: Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes

Cherry Sauce Ingredients

Cherries1 lb

Sugar1/2 C

Cornstarch2T

Cold Water3 oz

Orange Juice3 oz

Orange Zest1/2 t

Cherry Sauce Procedure

1. Remove stems and pits from fresh Cherries.

2. Combine Sugar and Cornstarch in a bowl.

3. Add Water and Orange Juice to sauté pan. Whisk in Sugar/Cornstarch blend.

4. Stir over medium heat until thick.

5. Add pitted Cherries and Orange Zest. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 min.

6. Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Refrigerate before using.

Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes Recipe

Cherry Sauce (see recipe above)

Deeply Chilled Slices of The Cheesecake Factory’s Original and/or Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

Whipped Cream

Chocolate Chips

Directions:

1. Use an ice cream scoop to form a round scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake and place it in the bottom of a Mason Jar.

2. Top the Cheesecake scoop with a large spoonful of Cherry Sauce, followed by a dollop of Whipped Cream.

3. Top the Whipped Cream with another scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake, followed by another large spoonful of Cherry Sauce and another dollop of whipped cream.

4. Garnish with chocolate chips and enjoy!

5. Note: For picnics, place the lid on the Mason Jar and keep in a cooler until ready to serve.