Daily List: 3 Summer Superfoods to Add to Your Diet
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4455/summer-superfoods-list/?slide=6
Professional Cornhole
http://www.calcornhole.com/
Cosumnes CSD Adult 7v7 Soccer
Coed (18+) and Men’s (25+)
Bartholomew Sports Park
Sunday evenings, August 12 – October 14
Register: http://Teamsideline.com/Cosumnes
916-405-5600
@CosumnesParkRec on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Dub Drums
http://www.dubdrums.com
Instagram @dub_drums
NEAT Method
http://www.neatmethod.com
First Responders Appreciation Day presented by BloodSource
Today (Thursday July 26)
All first responders receive FREE Admission to the CA State Fair
Active first responders must present ID at gates, showing first responder status
http://www.castatefair.org/
National Cheesecake Day
http://www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com
RECIPE: Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes
Cherry Sauce Ingredients
Cherries1 lb
Sugar1/2 C
Cornstarch2T
Cold Water3 oz
Orange Juice3 oz
Orange Zest1/2 t
Cherry Sauce Procedure
1. Remove stems and pits from fresh Cherries.
2. Combine Sugar and Cornstarch in a bowl.
3. Add Water and Orange Juice to sauté pan. Whisk in Sugar/Cornstarch blend.
4. Stir over medium heat until thick.
5. Add pitted Cherries and Orange Zest. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 min.
6. Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Refrigerate before using.
Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes Recipe
Cherry Sauce (see recipe above)
Deeply Chilled Slices of The Cheesecake Factory’s Original and/or Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
Whipped Cream
Chocolate Chips
Directions:
1. Use an ice cream scoop to form a round scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake and place it in the bottom of a Mason Jar.
2. Top the Cheesecake scoop with a large spoonful of Cherry Sauce, followed by a dollop of Whipped Cream.
3. Top the Whipped Cream with another scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake, followed by another large spoonful of Cherry Sauce and another dollop of whipped cream.
4. Garnish with chocolate chips and enjoy!
5. Note: For picnics, place the lid on the Mason Jar and keep in a cooler until ready to serve.