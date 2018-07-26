PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 10: San Francisco Giants 3B Evan Longoria (10) blows a bubble between plays in the fifth inning during the game between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies on May 10, 2018 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – The San Francisco Giants activated 3rd basemen Evan Longoria from the disabled list on Thursday.

The 32-year-old broke his left hand on June 14. He rehabbed with the Sacramento River Cats and played 4 games with the team. He went 3-for-14 with 2 RBI and one walk.

Longoria was traded to the Giants in the offseason. He spent the previous 10 seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Rays and earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008.

Other Giants roster moves: