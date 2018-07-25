YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – Flames and heavy smoke coming from the Ferguson Fire has forced several roads to close and evacuations are now in place.

Hotels and campgrounds in Yosemite Valley and Wawona shut down Wednesday afternoon just as a precaution to keep people safe.

Heavy smoke blowing into Yosemite Valley prompted officials to make the call to close the park, turning it into a ghost town.

Yosemite Valley is used to the noise coming from thousands of visitors every summer, but in a short period of time, this vacation destination went silent.

“To be honest, I don’t know what to do. The roads are closed and we have nowhere to go. Our plans are ruined,” said Anna Diaz, visiting from Spain.

Diaz was driving from San Francisco to Yosemite to spend a couple of days here, but now she is more concerned about her safety.

“We cannot go into the valley. First responders told us there was a wildfire nearby,” she said.

Just before noon on Wednesday, cars filled with families left Yosemite National Park. Officials closed campgrounds and visitor services due to the ongoing impact of the Ferguson Fire.

“It’s probably a good thing, good for safety, I guess. It sucks because some people are losing out on their vacations,” said Mahlah Pandora, who was evacuated from Yosemite.

Highways 120 and 41 were the only routes available for drivers to leave the valley. Park rangers worked to make sure everyone was out of campgrounds and lodging facilities.

“Well, it’s definitely an inconvenience. We just found other lodgings, you know. We went up to the highest campground they had up in White Wolf and found a spot there,” he said.

One visitor we spoke with found the positive in all of this, saying ‘you just have to find a way to make things work.’ Officials say these temporary closures are expected to last through Sunday.