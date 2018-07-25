Flames consuming neighborhoods were splashed across the screens today. The fires are moving so fast in some cases that firefighters have been forced to let homes burn.

“These homes, complete loss, they’re not going to try to protect it,” said aerial photo journalist Stu Mundel.

There was no stopping the fierce flames spreading through a Riverside County community.

“You can see right there, flames getting close to the home…looks like a car is burning there in the driveway,” said Mundel.

The Cranston Fire near the San Bernardino National Forest is spreading in the mountain community of Idlewild, feeding on dry vegetation. A camera caught a tree going up like a matchstick leaving the firefighter airshow outmatched.

The fire has forced hundreds of evacuations. One arrest has been made on suspicion of arson.

In Contra Costa County, firefighters also using used an air attack in the community of Clayton, east of Mount Diablo. The Marsh Fire has destroyed at least one home and is threatening dozens more.

“Everything around the house burned. I mean, it’s black all the way up to the house,” said a resident.

A pair of spectacular wildfires broke out during the statewide extreme heat, exploding in size and raging out of control.

The suspect arrest on suspicion of starting the Cranston Fire is 32-year-old Brandon McGlover of Temecula. Authorities are accusing him of started as many as five fires just today.