Yosemite Valley Evacuations During Height Of Travel Season A Nightmare For Visitors, BusinessesAt the height of summer travel season, tourists in the Yosemite Valley are leaving tonight.

Three Prized Quarter Horses Reportedly Stolen From Dixon RanchA rancher is searching for his highly skilled and valuable quarter horses he believes were stolen from a remote Dixon ranch over the weekend.

Deputies: Girl At Center Of Hayward Amber Alert Found Safe

Firefighters Free Dog Trapped In 114-Degree CarSacramento Fire Department firefighters saved a dog from a hot car Tuesday afternoon and posted the video on social media.

From Sleeping On the Job To Building A Tiki Room While On Duty: State Audit Reveals Misuse Of Taxpayers' DollarsA scathing new report released today by the state auditor revealed misuse of state time and government property by several state employees and agencies.

Krispy Kreme Selling A Dozen Donuts For $1 On FridayKrispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday on Friday and selling a dozen of its Original Glazed Donuts for a dollar.

Misty Holt-Singh's Family Settles Lawsuit With City of StocktonFour years after Misty Holt-Singh was killed during a shootout with Stockton PD and three bank robbers, her family has settled the lawsuit filed against the City of Stockton.

‘Pay With Cash’: Lawyer Recorded Trump Discussing Buying Rights To Former Playboy Model’s Story About Alleged AffairPresidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on tape discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier.

Modesto Boys Take Lip Sync Challenge To Thank Law EnforcementLaw enforcement agencies nationwide are taking the "Lip Sync Challenge" and posting videos of officers singing and dancing along to popular songs.

Football Practice Starts Up Under Heat AdvisoryMost of the Valley is under a heat advisory this week. But all across Sacramento County, high school football teams are back on the field practicing in triple digit temperatures!