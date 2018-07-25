DIXON (CBS13) – Supporters and protesters met at Dixon city council tonight over Vice Mayor Ted Hickman.

City leaders decided not to strip Hickman of his title after he wrote a controversial article calling for a “Straight American Pride Month.” The column went viral.

At a recent city council meeting, Hickman justified his comments, asserting his First Amendment rights didn’t end when he became an elected official. Still, many argued this goes beyond free speech and demanded his resignation.

“Ted Hickman should be applauded by parents and grandparents who want to protect their children and grandchildren from sexual indoctrination,” said Randy Thomasson, president of savecalifornia.com.