SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Almost a year after the devastating October wildfires, California lawmakers held the first of many hearings Wednesday to see who’ll pay for billions of dollars in wildfire damages.

It’s a debate once again pitting one of the state’s largest utilities against consumer groups. The groups claim PG&E is looking for a bailout but PG&E says it shouldn’t be held liable for California’s volatile wildfire landscape.

California’s worsening wildfire risk has sparked fears and fury at the state Capitol.

ALSO: PG&E Expects To Pay At Least $2.5 Billion For Northern California Wildfires

Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) broke down in tears when he said, “…to know that we’ve lost about 50 lives in California… and we are not addressing the problem… we are here because of liability, we’re here because of who’s gonna pay.”

“This is my district where 44 people died,” said Assemblyman Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa).

Patrick McCallum says his life changed in a day when the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County stole almost everything he owned.

“We would’ve been victims 45 and 46,” he said.

But the lobbyist has made this fight his biggest priority.

“When I saw what PG&E was trying to propose, I was outraged,” he said.

Cal Fire recently blamed PG&E’s equipment, for sparking most of last year’s wildfires in Sonoma and Napa Counties. But the utility says climate change is to blame and the legislature is considering whether to change the law so ratepayers, not shareholders, pay for wildfire damages.

ALSO: Report: Power Lines Sparked At Least 2 Northern California Wildfires

Lawmakers are vowing to protect consumers.

“PG&E violated our trust,” said Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa).

But Consumer Advocate Mindy Spatt says it’s just another case of politics as usual.

“What they want is an assurance that one way or another PG&E will remain solvent, but the only way for them to do that apparently is on our dime,” she said.

For now, California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) President Michael Picker says it’s not all about money. He says the state regulator’s role is limited when it comes to preventing fire disasters.

“Take the handcuffs off,” Picker told lawmakers.

Fire victims say the only way to solve it, is to create real change in the way power is delivered in the new reality of California’s raging wildfires.

And PG&E says change is possible.

A company spokesman released a statement saying, in part, “PG&E is advocating for comprehensive reform that would make wildfire victims whole, reduce the impacts to customer bills, and support continued investment in wildfire prevention.”

Sources say the next hearing promises to be just as contentious.