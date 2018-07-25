SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The South Lake Tahoe Canine Association posted a heartbreaking video as the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a retired K-9 as he took some of his last breaths.

The dispatcher calls “Sutter County K-9 Karo” as his family rubs the head of the flag-draped dog. She then says, “K-9 Karo faithfully served Sutter County from 2007 until 2018. Today, July 24, 2018 is his final call. Karo, thank you for your years of service for Sutter County. May you rest in peace. We have the watch from here.”

As of Wednesday morning the video has been viewed more than 36,000 times.

The Sutter County K-9 Association posted on Facebook: “Today we had to say goodbye for now to Retired Sutter County Sheriff K9 KARO. He started with our department in 2007. Karo was a sweet dog that was known for his wicked leg bites. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his handler and family during this difficult time. The bond between a handler and k9 is hard to describe but those fortunate to experience it know how great it is, which makes it that much harder to say goodbye. Good by for now Karo, R.I.P. 💙 🐾 😥 🚔”

A YouTube video shows Karo with his family, his 8 years of active service, and his last moments.