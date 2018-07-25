(CNN) — An incident has taken place outside the US embassy compound in Beijing, CNN has confirmed.

A small amount of debris could be seen at the scene, on the south-east side of the embassy compound. An area outside the embassy in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang district had been cordoned off by authorities.

Many users on social media initially reported hearing an explosion, with videos showing a large cloud of white smoke rising from the area around the embassy.

The US embassy in Beijing is one of the most secure in the world, with state of the art technology and a heavy security presence.

Developing story, more to come.

