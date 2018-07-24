Modesto Boys Take Lip Sync Challenge To Thank Law EnforcementLaw enforcement agencies nationwide are taking the "Lip Sync Challenge" and posting videos of officers singing and dancing along to popular songs.

Police: Naked Man Arrested At Planet Fitness Said He Thought It Was A ‘Judgment-Free Zone’A Massachusetts man apparently learned the hard way that the “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy at Planet Fitness only goes so far.

Little Free Library At Robla Elementary VandalizedThe search is on for a group of suspects who vandalized the Little Free Library at Robla Elementary School over the weekend.

Cheerleading Coach Arrested For DUI While Driving With StudentA cheerleading coach was arrested for driving under the influence while chaperoning a dozen students at an out-of-town camp. She was booked into jail just hours before her students were set to perform.

Judges In California And South Carolina Order Carriers To Brick Prison Inmates' CellphonesJudges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to disable nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates to orchestrate crimes behind and outside prison walls, the most sweeping order of its kind ever won by corrections officials.

Alleged California Serial Rapist Who Posed As Rideshare Driver Wanted For DeportationA suspected serial rapist charged with posing as a ride-hailing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally, federal immigration authorities said.

Kids Injured When Vehicle Hits Apartment In N. HighlandsA vehicle crashed into an apartment in North Highlands, injuring two children.

Officials Managing State's Electrical Grid Warn Of Possible Rolling BlackoutsWith sweltering temperatures roasting just about every part of the state, power officials have issued their first flex alert of the season, to avoid rolling blackouts.

Placerville Great Grandma Hoping For Letters For 100th BirthdayEleanor McLaughlin is turning 100 on August 9 and her great-grandchildren are hoping people from all over the world send her letters and cards wishing her a happy birthday!

Activist Nicole Maines To Star As TV's First Transgender SuperheroA transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls' bathroom will be TV's first transgender superhero.