McCLELLAN PARK (CBS13) – A number of local businesses are looking to hire employees on Thursday at McClellan Park.

SacJobs is holding a Summer Career Fair July 26, 2018 from 11 am until 3 pm.

Job seekers will have the chance to meet with recruiters in a variety of fields, including:

  • AT&T
  • BART
  • Cache Creek Casino Resort
  • Cal Fit
  • City of Sacramento
  • Covered California
  • Golden 1 Credit Union
  • Oakland PD
  • Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept.
  • Sysco
  • Twin Rivers Unified
  • U.S. Army

You can check out open jobs on www.SacJobs.com