STOCKTON (CBS13) – Four years after Misty Holt-Singh was killed during a shootout with Stockton police and three bank robbers, her family has settled the lawsuit filed against the City of Stockton.

Holt-Singh was one of three hostages taken during the Bank of the West robbery on July 16, 2014. Her captors used her as a human shield during their escape from the bank and subsequent high-speed police chase.

The 41-year-old was killed during a shootout, in which 32 Stockton officers fired around 600 shots. It was later determined Singh was shot 10 times by police.

“This is a bittersweet day for our entire family,” said Paul Singh, Misty Holt-Singh’s husband. “I am grateful that the legal process is over, but the loss of Misty has left a void in our hearts that will never be filled.”

An independent review done by the Police Foundation determined that firing the hundreds of rounds was “excessive and unnecessary.”

The terms of the lawsuit settlement between the Singh family and the City of Stockton were not made public. However, as part of the settlement, the city agreed to honor Holt-Singh by naming a street or park in her name.

“We are very appreciative of the gesture, and we look forward to healing as a family and community,” added Paul Singh, Misty’s husband.

One of the gunmen, Jaime Ramos, pleaded guilty to murder, carjacking and attempted murder of a police officer in order to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The other two gunmen were killed in the shootout.

A fourth man involved in the crime, Pablo Ruvalcaba, also pleaded guilty. He drove the gunmen to the bank that day. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The other two women taken as hostages survived. One was thrown from the moving car, the other jumped out.