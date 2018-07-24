SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday on Friday and selling a dozen of its Original Glazed Donuts for a dollar.

The offer is only valid on the Original Glazed and only available on Friday, July 27, 2018 at participating Krispy Kreme stores. You can only get the deal if you also purchase an additional dozen donuts at regular price.

READ ALSO: Pepperidge Farm Recalls Goldfish Crackers Because Of Salmonella Risk

Starting Friday until Thursday, August 2, Krispy Kreme is also selling a special “Glazed Confetti” donut for its 81st birthday. It’s a vanilla birthday-cake donut with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in Original Glaze, then topped with more rainbow sprinkles.

If you’re a glutton for punishment, 1 donut is 200 calories, has 10 grams of fat, and 12 grams of sugar. It does contain 3 grams of protein though!