SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The search is on for a group of suspects who vandalized the Little Free Library at Robla Elementary School over the weekend.

Robla Elementary officials discovered on Monday that the little library had been knocked over.

Surveillance video at the school captured a group four apparent juveniles who officials believe vandalized the little library.

School officials are offering to hold off submitting a police report until the end of the week if the culprits come forward and work something out. If the culprits or their parents would like to come forward, officials say to contact the Robla School District office.

Little Free Libraries are a “take a book, leave a book” concept that have been popping up in communities across the country to encourage reading.