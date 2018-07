NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A vehicle crashed into an apartment in North Highlands, injuring two children.

The incident happened in the 4400 block of Oakhallow Drive near Walerga Road. Two kids under the age of six were injured, say Metro Fire officials.

Oakhallow: 2 patients (both children under 6 years old) were transported to area hospital for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/gIMwhRZhJ9 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 23, 2018

Both of the children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed.