SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A mom is behind bars in connection with the death of her two-year-old daughter in 2017.

Twenty-six-year-old Samantha Zechlin was arrested Friday. She’s accused of “endangering the life or health of a child”.

Her 2-year old girl was found unresponsive last November at the family’s apartment in Fair Oaks. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Zechlin’s boyfriend, Frederic McDonald was arrested last year on charges related to the child’s death.