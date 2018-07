STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been arrested for a Stockton shooting that left a teenager dead in February.

Stockton police say, back on Feb. 24, a 16-year-old boy was found shot inside a car parked in a parking lot along the 3100 block of W. Hammer Lane. The boy was taken to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.

Friday, detectives arrested 19-year-old Ronnie Coleman in connection to the incident.

Coleman has been booked at San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing homicide charges.