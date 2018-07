Police: Fatal Party Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured In DixonPolice said they discovered the two victims lying in the street with the large crowd on and around the street.

Survivor Recounts Boat Accident That Killed Nine Family MembersNone of the 31 passengers on board was wearing a life jacket, according to an incident report released Saturday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

'An Almond Doesn’t Lactate': FDA To Crack Down On Soy, Almond 'Milk'The Food and Drug Administration has a message for soy and almond milk drinkers: you're not drinking milk and your bottle labels may change very soon.

Sacramento Regional Transit Fighting Declining RidershipSacramento Regional Transit is suffering a multimillion-dollar loss in revenue due to fewer riders using the service.

Search On For Missing North Highlands Girl, 11Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl from North Highlands.

Additional Evacuations Ordered For Ferguson Fire Near YosemiteNew evacuations for the Anderson Valley Area have been ordered due to the Ferguson Fire.

Sacramento May Be To Blame For Increased Mosquito ActivitySacramento Vector Control District says West Nile virus is on the rise. And now the city of Sacramento says it may be partially responsible for more mosquito activity in the area.

Retiring Principal Donating Car To Student's FamilyThe principal at Cordova Gardens Elementary School noticed one of her students walked miles to school every day with her grandmother.

Parents Charged With Murder After Infant Dies From Suffocation In ‘Time Out’The prosecutor’s office says an investigation revealed that Herring and Brochhausen were frustrated because their 4-month-old son would not stop crying and placed him in “time out.”

Opening Date Set For Sacramento's First Cracker BarrelCracker Barrel will open its Sacramento restaurant on August 20.