EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — A 17-year-old from El Dorado Hills will represent the nation in the 34th World Baton Twirling Championships in August.

Sophia Barden is headed to her second World Championship and she will be competing against nearly 200 of the world’s best sport baton twirlers from 15 countries, according to the US Twirling Association.

“Sophia is an incredible, multi-sport athlete who brings both excellence and experience to Team USA,” said Karen Cammer, president of the United States Twirling Association (USTA), which selects the athletes for Team USA. “Our team members are gifted athletes who train with the dedication and determination of Olympians. We are excited to cheer them on as they ‘go for the gold’ at the World Baton Twirling Championships!”

Barden has been twirling for 11 years and is a many-time California State and Western Region Grand Champion in Solo, Strut and Dance Twirl.

According to a press release, Barden is a senior at Oak Ridge High School and is also a member of the varsity soccer team.

The championship competition will take place August 2-5 at Osceola Heritage Park Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

The World Baton Twirling Championships are sponsored by the World Baton Twirling Federation (WBTF). For more information, visit www.worldbaton2018.com.