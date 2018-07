'An Almond Doesn’t Lactate': FDA To Crack Down On Soy, Almond 'Milk'The Food and Drug Administration has a message for soy and almond milk drinkers: you're not drinking milk and your bottle labels may change very soon.

Student Loses Scholarship After Video Shows Him Shouting Slur At ProtestCellphone video captures a brief encounter with entering-Cal Poly freshman Bronson Harmon, showing him shouting a gay slur.

Search On For Missing North Highlands Girl, 11Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl from North Highlands.

MEGA Millions Jackpot Now $433 Million, 6th Highest In HistoryThe jackpot for Friday's MEGA Millions lottery is now $433 million- the 6th highest in the game's history.

Man Dies Of Bacterial Infection After Eating Oysters In RestaurantHealth officials say the customer was exposed to a bacterial infection known as Vibrio vulnificus and died just two days after visiting the Sarasota eatery.

Caught On Camera: Suspected Porch Pirate Follows Delivery Truck To Carmichael HomeA suspected porch pirate was caught on a Ring Doorbell camera taking a package delivered just moments before to a Carmichael home.

'Brady Bunch House' In Studio City Goes Up For SaleHere’s a story…of a lovely listing. The Studio City home known as “The Brady Bunch house” because its exteriors were used on the show is on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years.

'I Didn't Know It's Illegal'; Texas Woman Sentenced For Pilfering ConchsA woman from Dallas will spend 15 days in jail as punishment for taking 40 queen conchs from the waters that surround Key West.

Second Passenger Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Truckee IdentifiedAuthorities have identified the second person to die in a plane crash near Truckee Tuesday morning.

Shoki Ramen House Off Broadway Damaged In Fire OvernightA popular Sacramento restaurant caught fire early Thursday morning.